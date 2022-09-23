BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Two organizations officially opened a new facility aimed at inclusion.

The YMCA of Bloomington-Normal and Easterseals of Central Illinois joined ribbons at a ceremony Tuesday morning, Aug. 30.

Both organizations will utilize the new 70-thousand square foot space in Bloomington. It’s a space that is meant to include all people.

“I believe it’ll be a model for the entire country. I think with the national CEO and the COO of Y-USA here today, I think we’re going to see the conversation begin around not just Central Illinois, but what is the partnership and impact that can be made between Easterseals and the Y nationwide,” said former Easterseals Central Illinois CEO and President Steve Thompson.

He said the Twin Cities should be proud of what they accomplished.