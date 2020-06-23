72-year-old hospitalized after an attack in Washington

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A 72-year-old woman was hospitalized after being attacked by two men on bicycles Monday.

An East Peoria Police Sergeant said the woman was attacked from behind on the 2300 block of East Washington road near Tall Oak Village Apartments around 1:40 p.m.

The woman was transported to a hospital by private vehicle with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover.

The case is still under investigation, anyone with information is encouraged to contact East Peoria Police.

