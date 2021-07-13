72nd HOI Fair celebrates opening day with ribbon-cutting ceremony

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The 72nd Heart of Illinois Fair returns Tuesday, July 13, celebrating opening since 2019 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Peoria Mayor Rita Ali came out to cut the ribbon, and organizers honored “Heart of Illinois Heroes,” individuals from across Central Illinois nominated for making a positive difference in their communities.

The fair has been open since 1949 but was canceled last year due to pandemic restrictions. A fair director, Roxy Baker, said this year will be different without many of the vendors on-site, but they are making up for it with more local entertainment.

“We’ve always been a pretty talented community, and now we want to showcase that and that is what we’re going back to with entertainment,” Baker said. “Tonight is the kickoff of the first-ever Heart of Illinois’s Got Talent.”

The contest will take place Tuesday, July 13, through Thursday, July 15, and winners will be announced and awarded cash prizes on Friday.

The fair runs from July 13 through July 17. To learn more about the HOI Fair and events, visit their website.