74% of people in Tri-County area recovers from COVID-19, two additional cases

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Health Department reports 235 total COVID-19 cases in the Tri-County.

There are now 158 positive cases in Peoria County, 62 in Tazewell, and 15 in Woodford. Six people have died in Peoria, three in Tazewell, and one in Woodford County.

The health department Sunday reports 74% of people in the Tri-County area recovered from the virus.

In Peoria, 32 people are at home isolating and seven people are being treated at a local hospital.

