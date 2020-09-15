75-year-old man arrested, charged after reportedly stealing Peoria County Auditor’s campaign sign

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — If you see a political sign in a yard — and you don’t think it’s supposed to be there — Peoria County Auditor Jessica Thomas says just call the City of Peoria or Peoria Police.

Don’t take the law, or political signs, into your own hand.

Recently, Chris McCall — a criminal justice attorney in Peoria — said he saw a man stealing an election sign of Peoria County Auditor Jessica Thomas.

“I pulled my phone out and took a picture of him. He noticed I took a picture of him, he got into his truck, and he began to gun it,” McCall said.

Thomas said she received the photo and then soon after took to social media.

“I went to Facebook and made an appeal to Facebook community to help me find who this older gentleman was,” Thomas said.

Thomas said in a matter of five hours she got a hit. Her Facebook friends were able to help her identify who stole the sign.

“He did get arrested because it is theft to tamper with political signs,” Thomas said.

Peoria Police spokesperson Amy Dotson told WMBD 75-year-old Paul Hodge of Peoria was arrested and issued a notice to appear.

The charge for stealing political signs is a Class A misdemeanor theft.

The penalty range is up to one year in prison and fines up to $2,500.

Unfortunately, McCall and Thomas said stealing signs isn’t a rarity.

“It’s a lot of mischievous behavior around election time,” Thomas said.

“This has been a long standing problem in Peoria and the surrounding counties,” McCall said.

Thomas said elections can be very expensive and each individual sign isn’t cheap either.

“I would actually appreciate my sign back,” Thomas said.

Thomas has an election coming up this November. She currently has a challenger, Joe Rusch, who is listed as a Libertarian.