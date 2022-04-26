PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man who was accused of stabbing his roommate made his first court appearance Tuesday.

According to court officials, 19-year-old Dakota Taylor’s bond has been set at $7,500.

He was charged with aggravated battery after Taylor got into an argument with his roommate that led to a fight Monday.

The 18-year-old roommate suffered a deep stab wound in the back. On Monday, Peoria Police Public Information Officer Semone Roth reported that the roommate was in stable condition, and there was no update on the roommate’s condition at this time.

His next court date will be May 26 at 1:30 p.m.