$75,000 bond set for Mendota man charged with child pornography

MENDOTA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was arrested for child pornography at the Mendota Residential Center Wednesday.

According to the press release from the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office, 47-year-old Guy E. Stanford was arrested after a several-month-long child pornography investigation.

Investigators found pictures and videos containing child pornography in Stanford’s possession and took him into custody.

Stanford has been transported to the LaSalle County jail and has been charged with two counts of possession of child pornography.

Standford’s bond is set at $75,000 with 10% to apply.