76 new COVID-19 cases in McLean County over the weekend

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. On Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, the top U.S. public health agency said that coronavirus can spread greater distances through the air than 6 feet, particularly in poorly ventilated and enclosed spaces. But agency officials continued to say such spread is uncommon, and current social distancing guidelines still make sense. (NIAID-RML via AP)

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — On Monday, the McLean County Health Department is reporting 76 new COVID-19 cases since Friday.

According to the department, 294 people are isolating at home and 14 people are hospitalized, none of whom are currently in intensive care. 3520 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 89,000 tests resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 4.3%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 3.7% through Friday.

Collectively, the county is reporting 3,858 cases with 30 deaths.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected