76 new COVID-19 cases in McLean County over the weekend

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — On Monday, the McLean County Health Department is reporting 76 new COVID-19 cases since Friday.
According to the department, 294 people are isolating at home and 14 people are hospitalized, none of whom are currently in intensive care. 3520 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.
More than 89,000 tests resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 4.3%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 3.7% through Friday.
Collectively, the county is reporting 3,858 cases with 30 deaths.
