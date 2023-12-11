SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD)– Hunters in Illinois have bagged a preliminary total of 76,232 deer as the 2023 firearm deer season concluded on Dec. 3.

An Illinois news release shows that this is slightly less than last year’s count of 76,854 deer even though numbers were higher than 2022 at the start of the season.

Total deers bagged by local county can be found below:

County202120222023
FULTON1,1541,8391,825
KNOX7201,0771,178
LASALLE409654721
MCLEAN398517597
PEORIA567875848
TAZEWELL339529505
WOODFORD397631711
TOTAL3,9846,1226,385
State of Illinois

Late-winter antlerless-only and chronic wasting disease seasons are still open in designated counties only.

Archery deer season is continuing through Jan. 14.