SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD)– Hunters in Illinois have bagged a preliminary total of 76,232 deer as the 2023 firearm deer season concluded on Dec. 3.
An Illinois news release shows that this is slightly less than last year’s count of 76,854 deer even though numbers were higher than 2022 at the start of the season.
Total deers bagged by local county can be found below:
|County
|2021
|2022
|2023
|FULTON
|1,154
|1,839
|1,825
|KNOX
|720
|1,077
|1,178
|LASALLE
|409
|654
|721
|MCLEAN
|398
|517
|597
|PEORIA
|567
|875
|848
|TAZEWELL
|339
|529
|505
|WOODFORD
|397
|631
|711
|TOTAL
|3,984
|6,122
|6,385
Late-winter antlerless-only and chronic wasting disease seasons are still open in designated counties only.
Archery deer season is continuing through Jan. 14.