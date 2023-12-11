SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD)– Hunters in Illinois have bagged a preliminary total of 76,232 deer as the 2023 firearm deer season concluded on Dec. 3.

An Illinois news release shows that this is slightly less than last year’s count of 76,854 deer even though numbers were higher than 2022 at the start of the season.

Total deers bagged by local county can be found below:

County 2021 2022 2023 FULTON 1,154 1,839 1,825 KNOX 720 1,077 1,178 LASALLE 409 654 721 MCLEAN 398 517 597 PEORIA 567 875 848 TAZEWELL 339 529 505 WOODFORD 397 631 711 TOTAL 3,984 6,122 6,385 State of Illinois

Late-winter antlerless-only and chronic wasting disease seasons are still open in designated counties only.

Archery deer season is continuing through Jan. 14.