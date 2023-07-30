PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Thousands of fans filled the Peoria Motorcycle Club for the 76th annual TT Motor Race.

Fifteen racers competed in the super twins class and 29 in the singles class for the chance to win some money as well as a chance to race in the 2023 Progressive American Flat Track championship.

Race director Shawn Potts comes from generations of motorcycle riders and wants to bring more eyes to the sport. He said Peoria is the best place for an event like this.

“There’s no place in the United States like this,” said Potts. “We sit in a valley and there’s hillside all around the track, and it makes for some really exciting racing.”

The TT races are the only pro-athlete event held in Central Illinois and it has been an annual event for 76 years in Peoria.