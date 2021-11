TREMONT, Ill. (WMBD) — 7th and 8th graders in the Tremont School District will return to remote learning starting Tuesday and continuing through the rest of the week.

Tremont’s Superintendent Sean Berry said the change came as a result of an increase in COVID-19 cases.

He said this also pauses athletics and activities for the 7th and 8th grade for the rest of the week.

5th and 6th graders will continue with in-person learning at this time.