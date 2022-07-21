PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The Seventh Annual Great Neighbor Appreciation Week is coming to a close July 22, but neighbors aren’t yet done working to improve their community.

On Thursday, local officials met outside Peoria City Hall and proceeded to go on a city clean-up.

At the initial clean-up at Martin Luther King Park last Saturday, over 100 people joined to kick off the week’s celebrations.

Peoria Community Development Director Joe Dulin said he thinks these clean-up events are a great way to celebrate your neighbor and show appreciation for the community.

“It’s just all of us doing our part to really improve our community” said Dulin.

Peoria City Council Member Denise Jackson spoke about the importance of keeping the streets clean.

“We take a lot of pride in our infrastructure and hopefully, as we repave and redevelop these roads, we want them to continue to look nice and most important clean” said Jackson.

The Seventh Annual Great Neighbor Appreciation Week’s final event, called “Code Encouragement Day,” will take place Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

For more information on The Great Neighbor Appreciation Week, visit Appreciate Peoria’s website.