PEORIA, Ill.– St.Jude is hosting a concert Sunday evening from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Landmark Recreational Center.

Over 13 country musicians including Marti Grim, Bobby Bosley, Tim Harr, and Linda Thomas will be performing. There will be food and alcohol beverages for extra cost, as well as a silent auction.

Doors open at 3 p.m. Adults are $10 and children are $5.