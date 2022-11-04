PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department made eight arrests during a directed patrol Thursday.

According to a Peoria police press release, in addition to the arrests, officers made 13 vehicle stops, seized one weapon, issued seven tickets and impounded two vehicles.

Major events during the patrol included:

Officers located a wanted individual, 37-year-old Jeffery J. Skinner. When officers took him into custody, they located a loaded handgun in his vehicle. Skinner was arrested for aggravated discharge of a firearm, possession of a weapon by a felon and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. He has been transported to the Peoria County Jail.

Officers located a wanted suspect, 39-year-old Prentice M. Holmes, riding a mini-bike illegally on the roadway. Holmes fled when officers attempted to make a traffic stop. He was eventually taken into custody and was charged with resisting arrest, traffic offenses and two Peoria County warrants.

“Our dedicated officers are showing their commitment to the City of Peoria and its

community members by participating in these Directed Patrols regularly. We will not

stop arresting those who break the law. That’s a promise from the men and women of

the Peoria Police Department,” Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria said.

17 officers from the Peoria Police Department’s Special Investigations Division, Patrol Operations and Neighborhood Services Unit all participated in this patrol.