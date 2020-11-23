8 COVID-19 related deaths reported in tri-county Monday, additional 1,043 cases

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria City/County Health Department has announced eight COVID-19 related deaths and 1,043 cases since Friday.

The three Peoria County deaths are:

Male; 80s; not associated with a long term care facility

Female; 60s; not associated with a long term care facility

Female; 80s; resident of Heritage

The five Tazewell County deaths are:

Female, 60s, resident of Generations at Riverview in East Peoria, currently experiencing an outbreak

Female, 80s

Female, 90s, resident of Washington Senior Living in Washington, currently experiencing an outbreak

Male, 80s, resident of Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton, currently experiencing an outbreak

Male, 90s, resident of Washington Senior Living in Washington, currently experiencing an outbreak

Peoria County is now reporting 8,226 cases and 109 deaths. Tazewell County is reporting 5,958 cases and 87 deaths and Woodford County 1,571 cases and 24 deaths.

There are currently 15,755 cases of COVID-19 in the tri-county area and 220 deaths.