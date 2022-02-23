PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department was busy over the last few days as they made three arrests for vehicle thefts in the city.

Saturday, just after 7 p.m., police responded to the 2500 block of N. Sheridan Ave. for a report of a carjacking at a business. Upon arrival, officers learned the vehicle was left running in the parking lot while a child and an adult passenger were inside.

Video surveillance showed three young men approached the vehicle, and one got in the car on the driver’s side, ordering the passenger to exit before driving away. After traveling about 30 feet, the vehicle came to a stop and the suspect took the child while the other two suspects got into the vehicle. It then fled the area.

The child was found safe, and the abandoned vehicle was later found near Knoxville and McClure Avenues. All three juveniles were transported to the Peoria Police Department for questioning, then arrested for aggravated vehicle hijacking, aggravated battery, and endangering the health of a child.

Monday, a vehicle theft was reported in the 500 block of Spring Street just after 6:30 p.m. Later, officers saw the stolen vehicle driving above the speed limit. Officers chose not to pursue the vehicle, but later found it crashed into a light pole at the intersection of Glen Oak and Knoxville.

Two men got out of the vehicle and ran on foot. The driver, a 16-year-old boy, was taken into custody. The second was not located.

During a search of the area, officers found a loaded magazine and handgun. The boy was arrested for possession of the stolen property, resisting/obstructing police, unlawful possession of a firearm by a person younger than 21, FOID card, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Also on Monday, members of the department found a stolen vehicle parked in the 2100 block of N. Drury Lane.

During the surveillance on the stolen vehicle, officers saw four juveniles returning to the vehicle. After a foot chase, officers were able to detail all four subjects.

They were taken to the Peoria Police Department for questioning then arrested for multiple outstanding warrants, possession of a stolen vehicle, and conspiracy to commit vehicle theft.