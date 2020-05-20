8-year-old shot and killed Wednesday identified

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A young boy died after accidentally shooting himself in the chest in Peoria on Wednesday.

Thursday, Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood identified the boy as 8-year-old Jordin Wilson.

Spokesperson for the Peoria Police Department Amy Dotson said Wilson was shot around 4 p.m. in the area of N Maryland St. and E Archer Ave. The initial call that was made said the boy was shot with a BB gun, however, when police arrived they learned Wilson had a gunshot wound to the chest. Police then found that children were handling a handgun.

Wilson was taken to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria with life-threatening injuries, Dotson said.

Harwood said Wilson was pronounced deceased at 4:48 p.m. An autopsy is scheduled for later Thursday.

The caliber of the weapon and the shooting is still under investigation by the PPD. The case remains under investigation by the PPD and the Peoria County Coroner’s Office.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected