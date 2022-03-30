PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An 8-year-old boy is dead, and Peoria Police are actively searching for answers.

According to Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood, police were called to a home on North Gale Avenue for an unresponsive 8-year-old boy. After being transported to a local hospital, he was pronounced dead Tuesday evening.

The autopsy is currently in progress, according to Harwood.

Officers with PPD’s Criminal Investigations Division (CID) and Crime Scene Unit (CSU) are actively investigating this case.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident or any violent crimes is encouraged to contact Peoria Police at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymous), or Crime Stoppers

anonymously at (309) 673-9000.