MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — An eight-year-old girl is the second victim in a crash on I-55 in McLean County last week.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said eight-year-old Mia Ross of Earlville, IL, was pronounced brain-dead at 8:22 a.m. Tuesday, despite aggressive care and resuscitation efforts. Her cause of death was multiple blunt force head and chest injuries, Harwood confirmed.

Ross was a passenger in one of the vehicles involved in the crash Friday. She was reportedly ejected from the car and was unresponsive and not breathing when EMS reached her.

She was flown to Peoria’s OSF Healthcare St. Francis Medical Center in critical condition.

It is unclear if Ross was wearing a seatbelt in the vehicle.

At approximately 3:55 p.m. Friday, police and EMS were called to a multi-vehicle crash on I-55 southbound at milepost 151 in McLean County. The crash included a semi-tractor trailer.

According to a press release, 65-year-old Kimberly J. Grey of Earlville, IL died at the scene.

An autopsy showed that Grey died from craniocerebral injuries that were caused when the SUV she was driving was struck by a semi-truck and trailer.

Illinois State Police are still investigating the crash.