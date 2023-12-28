PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After verbally sparring unsuccessfully with a Peoria County judge for more than an hour, Lionell Harris said he was done and asked to leave the courtroom.

Harris, 31, said he didn’t want to sit through a sentencing hearing where he would be “sentenced for something that I didn’t do.” Circuit Judge John Vespa tried to ask him a few things about why, Harris said he wanted to waive his right.

“You have a right to be here,” the judge said.

“I want to waive that right because I don’t want to be here,” Harris said, standing up by the defense table with three security guards surrounding him.

A few minutes later, Vespa handed down an 80-year prison term for the Nov. 19, 2018, shooting death of Daryl Keller who was found on the street near the entrance of the Landmark Apartments.

He had faced a minimum of 45 years and as much as life in prison. Harris must serve 100% of that term minus credit for 980 days or a bit more than 2 1/2 years already served.

When imposing sentencing, Vespa noted Harris never held a job, had four prior felony convictions and amassed a series of violations while being held for more than two years at the Peoria County Jail.

His chance at rehabilitation, Vespa said, was low.

Harris was found guilty of first-degree murder at a trial in October, where he acted as his own attorney. He has strongly denied the allegations.

The shooting appeared to have occurred after Keller and three others, including Harris, were in a car and apparently some words were spoken. What happened after, prosecutors said, was a point-blank shooting.

Keller was shot twice in the back, he said.

“He shot him in the car in front of others, said Assistant State’s Attorney Larry Evans. He was left to die on the side of the road like an unfortunate dog that a car might have hit. And that was it.”

Harris tried for more than an hour to convince Vespa that prosecutors used improperly obtained evidence at his trial in October. They failed to prove that a Gmail account was his. That mattered as Peoria police detectives used that Gmail account to track his cell phone and where it was.

He called the state’s case “bull crap” and told Vespa that he didn’t shoot Keller but that the judge didn’t care about his opinion or the facts. The appellate court, he said, would sort things out.

The bickering got so intense that at one point, Vespa ordered him removed from the courtroom to prove a point — that he was the judge and that he was in charge. Vespa was upset that Harris frequently interrupted him and prosecutors.

Harris, who acted as his own attorney, struggled with the legal aspects of laying out his case and presenting his arguments within the confines of the rules.

His legal woes aren’t over. Just hours before he was sentenced, Peoria police announced they arrested him in connection with the Feb. 6, 2019, death of Michael Shipley, 30, who was found in a house on West Thrush Avenue.

He has yet to appear in court on that latest charge. If convicted, he faces a mandatory life sentence, as state law requires such a term for anyone convicted of two or more murders.