800 block of W. Macarthur Ave. closed for sewer work

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Beginning immediately, the 800 block of W. Macarthur Ave, from S. Allin St. to Summit St., will be closed to all traffic due to sanitary sewer work.

Bloomington officials said the section of W. Macarthur Ave. will be reopened as soon as work is completed, though there is no official time frame for the sewer work.

Those looking for more information can contact JT Thomas, the Public Works Department’s Superintendent of Streets and Sewers, at 309-434-2225 or email publicworks@cityblm.org.

