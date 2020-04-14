81 total positive cases in McLean County; more than 50 have recovered

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — McLean County continues to be Central Illinois hardest hit county. On Tuesday the county’s health department confirming 2 new cases bringing the total to 81 positive cases in the area.

That number marks 19 new cases in a week, and because of this, several agencies are joining the fight against the pandemic.

The Assistant Director of the county’s Emergency Management Agency, Cathy Beck says, they are assisting national guardsmen at the mobile testing site in Bloomington. She says now more than ever they need your help.

“We are looking for donations of personal protective equipment,” said Beck. “We are also still collecting sanitizing wipes and hand sanitizer. There’s a collection bin in the lobby of the McLean County Sheriff’s Office that’s open 24-hours a day.”

So far the health department confirms more than 50 people have recovered from the virus.