83 total cases in McLean County; 68 recovered

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD)– McLean County Health Officials Saturday reported one additional COVID-19 case.
The area has had three deaths, with two currently hospitalized. McLean County Health Department reports 10 people are isolating at home.
Testing is continuing at the McLean County Fairgrounds.
