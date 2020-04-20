86 total cases in McLean County; 73 recovered

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD)– McLean County Health Officials reported one additional COVID-19 case Monday.

The number of people that have recovered from COVID-19 in the twin cities continues to rise.

Officials now say 73 people have recovered. Adding that there is now only one person hospitalized.

there are nine people in isolation in their homes.

In McLean County, there are 86 confirmed cases and there have been three deaths reported.

This weekend officials there announced two children under the age of 10 tested positive for the virus. Saying they contacted it from a member of their household.

“Our younger youngsters don’t have as robust of an immune system as me they don’t have all the years of developing antibodies. that might be one of the reasons but it’s definitely something that everybody is very interested in,” said McLean County Health Administrator Jessica McKnight.

Testing is continuing at the McLean County Fairgrounds. Health Officials say 1650 people have been tested.

