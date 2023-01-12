PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The eighth annual 365 breakfast fundraiser for Peoria Public Schools was held Thursday morning.

The goal was to raise $50,000 to provide support for the Peoria Public School Foundation programs that impact the schools.

The foundation wanted to raise money for three specific areas: food for the Little Free Pantries located in each school, securing funds for emergency rent and utility support for PPS families and staff, and providing new uniforms and other clothing for PPS students.

Guest speaker and Woodruff High School Alum Koury Marshall said, “It doesn’t matter if you went to Yale or Harvard, our futures aren’t determined by where we went to school, and not by our zip codes, but by the fight that we have in us.”

The fundraiser also helped support the Classroom Grant Program, helping teachers be more innovative in the classroom, the Horizon’s Program, which helps students explore career paths, and Attendance Grants which strengthens attendance in schools.