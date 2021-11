PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — CityLink’s “Stuff-A-Bus” campaign is officially underway.

WMBD’s Annie Kate sat down with Emily Watson from Peoria’s public transportation service to talk about the 8th annual “Day of Stuffing,” which is Nov. 19.

All proceeds from Stuff-A-Bus benefit the Peoria Friendship House of Christian Service.

Stuff-A-Bus runs until Nov. 30, and more information can be found on the CityLink website.