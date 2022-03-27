BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) – Community members in Bloomington laced up their running shoes to support a local organization.

Sunday was the 8th annual Run for Hope, benefitting Home Sweet Home Ministries.

The race started at the former Home Sweet Home Ministries warehouse on West Washington Street.

Nearly 150 runners signed up for the event, which featured a 5k, 10k, and kid’s fun run.

Organizers said they look forward to helping Home Sweet Home Ministries continue their mission each year.

“A few years ago it was their idea, they came to us about putting on an event to help raise some money ever since then we’ve just been doing it year after year,” said Julie Howell, Fleet Feet Bloomington store owner. “I just really like helping out in the community and putting on events that are going to benefit them, so that they continue to do good in the community,” she added.

Howell said she’s also thankful for the support the community has shown each year,

“They come out year after year, no matter if it’s raining, if it’s windy, if it’s cold. Our tent blew over on Friday and we had to come back and put it up. So it really is nice to see people come back year after year,” Howell said.

The goal was to raise around $3,000 this year