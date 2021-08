MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — 9-1-1 landlines are down in parts of McLean County early Monday morning.

Residents in Bloomington/Normal along Fort Jesse & Hershey roads with landlines may not be able to reach first responders by dialing 9-1-1.

Until the issue is resolved, people are encouraged to contact the non-emergency number at (309) 888-5030.