CHICAGO (WMBD)– Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced $9.5 million in funding for mental health services in Illinois on Tuesday.

A Governor’s Office news release states that the money will go to 40 different applicants across the state.

“We recognize that the last few years have presented numerous challenges for all of us, and this is especially so for our youth,” Gov. Pritzker said.

He continued, “Thanks to this infusion of federal funding, we are strengthening school-based programs and local agencies that serve the mental health needs of young people all across Illinois. I applaud the Biden Administration for recognizing the need to direct resources to these kinds of programs that support our youth.”

The funding will go towards mental health training for teachers, plans for mental health outreach, hiring mental health professionals, and creating suicide awareness and prevention efforts.

Central Illinois will receive part of the funds. Stark County Health Department in Kewanee will receive $197,930.02 and the Tri-County Special Education Association in Bloomington will receive $377,807.70.

A full list of fund recipients can be found here.