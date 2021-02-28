$9.6M Pinecrest Underpass project will begin construction March 1, expect lane closures and shifts

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – The Pinecrest Drive overpass off of exit 89 in East Peoria is under construction starting March 1st.

Illinois Department of Transportation spokesperson Paul Wappel said the bridge will be raised 2 feet. It will allow larger semi-trucks to safely pass by and under the bridge.

Wappel said drivers who take this route should be patient and construction will close and shift some lanes.

“Both directions of Pinecrest drive will have lanes shifted slightly to allow construction to the west half of the west half of the bridge, two lanes will be open on 1-74 during morning and afternoon rush hours with occasion overnight lane closures,” said Wappel.

Wappel said the $9.6 million project should be completed by November 2021.