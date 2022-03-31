BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A months-long investigation has finally ended in an arrest.

Wilmer A. Marquez-Ayala, 35, of Bloomington, was arrested on nine McLean County warrants as a result of a sex offense investigation that started in November.

During the investigation, police learned Marquez-Ayala sexually assaulted a juvenile for about a year. To protect the victim, no further information will be released.

According to arrest records, six of the charges are for aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a victim younger than 18 who is also family. The other three charges are predatory criminal sexual assault on a victim younger than 13.

Marquez-Ayala was then transported to the McLean County Jail, where his bond has been set at $1 million.

“Sexual assault and abuse has no place in our society. We strive as a police agency to diligently investigate these serious crimes and seek justice for sexual assault victims,” said Bloomington Police Chief Jamal Simington We also partner with community stakeholders to discuss preventive strategies. If you or someone you know is being or has been sexually assaulted, please call us at 309-820-8888. If you are hesitant to call us, please call the YWCA – Stepping Stones’ 24-hour Hotline at (309) 556-7000.”