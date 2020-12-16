9 COVID-19 deaths, 334 additional cases in tri-county Wednesday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Just a day after the first vaccines were administered in the area, the Peoria City /County Health Department reported nine area deaths and 334 additional cases of COVID-19.

The deaths are:

Peoria County

Male, 70s, comorbidities

Male, 50s, comorbidities

Male, 80s

Males, 70s

Female, 80s

Tazewell County

Female, 80s, resident of Hallmark Healthcare of Pekin

Woodford County

Male, 90s

Male, 70s

Female, 80s

There are currently 11,605 cases in Peoria County, 8,879 in Tazewell and 2,398 in Woodford.

The department is reporting 22,882 total cases in the tri-county area and 327 deaths.