9 COVID-19 deaths, 334 additional cases in tri-county Wednesday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Just a day after the first vaccines were administered in the area, the Peoria City /County Health Department reported nine area deaths and 334 additional cases of COVID-19.
The deaths are:
Peoria County
- Male, 70s, comorbidities
- Male, 50s, comorbidities
- Male, 80s
- Males, 70s
- Female, 80s
Tazewell County
- Female, 80s, resident of Hallmark Healthcare of Pekin
Woodford County
- Male, 90s
- Male, 70s
- Female, 80s
There are currently 11,605 cases in Peoria County, 8,879 in Tazewell and 2,398 in Woodford.
The department is reporting 22,882 total cases in the tri-county area and 327 deaths.
