9 COVID-19 deaths, 334 additional cases in tri-county Wednesday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Just a day after the first vaccines were administered in the area, the Peoria City /County Health Department reported nine area deaths and 334 additional cases of COVID-19.

The deaths are:

Peoria County

  • Male, 70s, comorbidities
  • Male, 50s, comorbidities
  • Male, 80s
  • Males, 70s
  • Female, 80s

Tazewell County

  • Female, 80s, resident of Hallmark Healthcare of Pekin

Woodford County

  • Male, 90s
  • Male, 70s
  • Female, 80s

There are currently 11,605 cases in Peoria County, 8,879 in Tazewell and 2,398 in Woodford.

The department is reporting 22,882 total cases in the tri-county area and 327 deaths.

