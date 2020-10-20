10 COVID-19 related deaths reported in tri-county area

Correction: An earlier version of this story contained incorrect information about the number of deaths. The actual number is 10 and the story has been corrected. We apologize for the error.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Ten additional people in the tri-county area have died as a result of COVID-19, the Peoria County Health Department announced Tuesday.

Two Peoria County residents, a woman in her 80s and a resident of Heritage Health in Chillicothe, and a female in her 40’s with comorbidities living at Sharon Willows have died.

In Tazewell County, three males in their 90s, 80s and 50s have died. None were affiliated with a long term care facility. A fourth man in his 90s living at Villas of Hollybrook in Pekin, where an outbreak is currently taking place, has died.

Three residents of Heritage Health El Paso in Woodford County have died: two females in their 90s and a male in his 90s. Each resident had co-morbidities. The fifth death of a woman in her 80s with co-morbidities living at Heritage Health El Paso was reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health Oct. 19.

In Peoria County, there are 4,321 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 2,467 cases in Tazewell County and 565 in Woodford County for a total of 7,353 in the tri-county area.

