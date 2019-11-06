Local men charged with attempted enticement of child to engage in sexual activity

PEORIA, Ill. – Nine central Illinois men were arrested and charged over the weekend with attempted enticement of a child to engage in sexual activity.

The men allegedly used various social media applications to contact and engage with FBI online covert employees posing as minors under the age of 18 to make arrangements to meet the minor girl or boy at a Peoria address with the intent to engage in sexual activity, according to the affidavits filed.

As the men arrived at or near the designated address, they were arrested and taken into custody by FBI Springfield Special Agents, Illinois State Police, the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office, and the Peoria Metropolitan Enforcement Group.

The nine men charged are:

Thomas R. Alt, 26, of the 1100 block of N. Deibe Rd., Peoria

Thomas Bauer, 35, of the 7000 block of N. 1750 East Rd., Bloomington

Jacob N. Beeney, 35, of the 200 block of N. Trivoli, Trivoli

Travis Koch, 38, of the 1400 block of Park St., Peoria

Patrick Lanan, 39, Lake Camelot Dr., Mapleton

Tyler D. Lee, 33, of the 100 block of Harrison E., Galesburg

Keith Madson, 35, of the 100 block Hemlock Terrace, Canton

Hector Martinez, 56, of the 4100 block of N. Chelsea, Peoria

Bernard Waibel, 55, of the 1600 block of NE Glendale, Peoria

Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul B. Morris is representing the government in the case of prosecutions.

U.S. Attorney John Milhiser and FBI Springfield Special Agent in Charge Sean M. Cox announced the men were arrested related to an FBI Springfield Operation. The complaints were unsealed on Nov. 4, 2019, as each of the nine men made their initial appearances in federal court in Peoria.

Each was ordered detained pending hearings scheduled for Wednesday.

If convicted, for the offense of attempted enticement of a minor, each defendant faces a minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison.