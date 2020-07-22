9 new cases of COVID-19 in McLean County

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test […]

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — McLean County Health Department is reporting 9 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 411 cases with 15 deaths.

326 individuals are isolating at home while two are hospitalized. 326 individuals have recovered and have been released from isolation.

More than 19,600 tests have been done in McLean County, with a positivity rate of 2.1%, while the rolling seven-day positivity rate is 2.2%.

McLean County Health Department is partnering with Chestnut Health Systems to make COVID-19 testing in the county easier to access. Testing sites will be set-up in different areas of the county each week starting Thursday.

The first testing site will be at 307 N. Harrison Street on July 23, from 9:00 a.m. until noon with drive through and walk-up testing available. All tests will be self administered with the instruction of a staff member.

They are encouraging residents to continue social distancing, wash their hands, and wear face coverings.

This story was generated by WMBD intern Damon Breitbarth.

