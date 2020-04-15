9 Peoria County businesses receiving emergency funding; see more central Illinois areas

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Nine businesses in Peoria County are receiving a portion of the $14 million emergency grant being given out to over 700 hotels, bars, and restaurants across Illinois.

The grants come from the Hospitality Emergency Grant Program, a partnership between Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office, the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO), and Accion Serving Illinois and Indiana. The full list of businesses was released on Monday.

Peoria County

ROOKIES BRIMFIELD, INC. (Brimfield)

Diya Unlimited Inc. (Chillicothe)

Madangopal LLC DBA Super 8 (Chillicothe)

BIG SIX LLC (Peoria)

LePeep Restaurant (Peoria)

Ober Fifth Subs, Inc. (Peoria)

Peoria Courtyard by Marriott (Peoria)

Shanati Hospitality Inc (Peoria)

Slow Hand BBQ LLC (Peoria Heights)

Tazewell County

HOA HOTELS LLC (East Peoria)

Holiday Inn Express – East Peoria Riverfront (East Peoria)

Johnson Peoria Ventures, LLC (East Peoria)

Lacon Riverview Subdivision, LLC dba Sunnyland 1 Stop (East Peoria)

Macy Properties, LLC – Series Kona Ice of Peoria (Marquette Heights)

D SANGALLI ENTERPRISES LLC (Pekin)

Big Arts Yokel (Tremont)

Christy’s Place Inc. (Washington)

HARY HOSPITALITY LLC (Washington)

Parish’s Pub Inc (Washington)

McLean County

Arlandria, LLC (Bloomington)

RALBEN INC. (Bloomington)

Snyder Brickyard Hotel, LLC (Bloomington)

jayswal corp dba: Super 8 Motel (McLean)

Fine Eatz, LLC (Normal)

Fusion Brew (Normal)

Knox County

BROADVIEW INN & SUITES (Galesburg)

La Cantinita, LLC (Galesburg)

Club 41 LLC (Saint Augustine)

Livingston County

Rick & Anita’s Inc. (Chatsworth)

Station 343 LLC (Dwight)

VETERANS OF FOREIGN WARS DEPT 2608 ALBERT TUNBERG POST (Dwight)

Kaival Hospitality Inc DBA Super 8 Motel (Pontiac)

Logan County

Chad Batson DBA STUFFED-ARIA PIZZA (Lincoln)

Krishna Hotels Inc. DBA Hotel Lincoln Inn (Licoln)

La Salle County

Raahi Nivas Inc (Mendota)

CASA MIA LOUNGE & RESTAURANT (Naplate)

OTTAWA LODGE NO 960, LOYAL ORDER OF MOOSE (Ottawa)

Gleim & Basil Inc DBA Pizzas by Marchelloni (Peru)

Riverfront Bar & Grill (Peru)

Weisbrod LLC (Peru)

Jerry’s Tap Inc. (Ransom)

Boondocks Food & Spirits, Inc. (Seneca)

Fulton County

BRYAN’S BOONDOCKS, INC. (Bryant)

CANTON INN (Canton)

Linn Lanes (Canton)

Scapecchi’s Supper Club (Farmington)

Woodford County

Mary Hall (Eureka)

KOURI’S GRILL & BAR (Germantown Hills)

Mason County

KAPISH INC.DBA SYCAMORE MOTOR LODGE (Havana)

For more information, visit the DCEO’s website.