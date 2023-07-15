MACKINAW, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood stated that a nine-year-old is dead after a vehicle-pedestrian crash late Friday.

According to Harwood, Mackinaw police and EMS responded to the crash near Main Street and Fast Avenue at approximately 9:02 p.m.

Adrian Taylor-Zehr was unresponsive and not breathing when he was taken to OSF Healthcare Saint Francis Medical Center. Despite resuscitative efforts, he was pronounced dead at 10:06 p.m.

Harwood stated that the nine-year-old suffered multiple blunt-force trauma injuries that were inconsistent with life.

This incident remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Mackinaw Police Department at 309-359-8914.