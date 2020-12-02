90 new cases and 2 COVID-19 deaths reported in McLean County, 96% ICU beds in use

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department is reporting 90 new cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 8,771. Two additional deaths were also reported.

At this time 1,261 individuals are isolating at home. The department is reporting 7,436 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

The two deaths were a male in his 80s and a female in her 80s; neither were associated with a long-term care facility.

There have been 58 COVID-related deaths in McLean County.

More than 142,800 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 6.1%.

The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 12.6% through Dec. 1.

Sixteen McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID.

Local hospitals are reporting 96% of ICU beds in use and 97% of total beds are in use.