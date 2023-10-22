PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — America officially has 90 new citizens.

Friday at the Peoria Public Library, 90 people from 24 countries were sworn in as US citizens.

The room was filled with cheers and tears for the last naturalization ceremony of the year. US District Court Judge James Shadid shared the story of his grandparents’ immigration with the new citizens.

“The same certificate that you receive today that I display in my office as a daily reminder as the decision that they made for a better life for themselves and their families,” said Shadid.

Milafe Lopez emigrated from the Philippines more than a decade ago. Family is the reason she chose to become an American citizen.

“I’ve been here since 2011. I have a family now of my own. I have my husband and child with me. So, I decided to go ahead and do my citizenship,” she said.

The Peronnet family of four came from France nine years ago to start a new life.

“Just a bunch of new opportunities and new life experiences,” said Lloyd Peronnet.