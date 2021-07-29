90-year-old walking 3600 miles for kids with cancer

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Dean Troutman is inching closer to his goal of raising $36,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Troutman, 90, is walking a 3,600-mile circle passing through 16 states. Dubbed the “Troutman Trek”, he said he walks about 12 miles per day. He has already walked more than 200 miles in just 18 days.

So far, he has raised more than $34,000 for St. Jude, but will keep walking even if he surpasses his goal.

“I said well, if they’re doing that, I’m going to take off, as long people are donating, and as long as my legs keep walking, I’m going to continue on this 3,600-mile circle,” Troutman said.

This is not the first time Troutman has walked to raise money for others.

In 2014, Troutman walked 700 miles around Illinois to raise money in memory of his late wife, Dorothy (Peggy) Troutman. He raised $70,000, and the money was used to add a playground and other amenities at a park in the Princeville, Ill. area.

The following year, he embarked on another walk, this time to benefit St. Jude. He walked from his home in Princeville to Memphis, Tenn., and raised over $10,000.

“I saw those kids in there, the doctors and what they’re doing to find cancer, and I said if I ever walk for charity anytime soon it would be for St. Jude,” he said.

This year’s journey will span a whole year, and Troutman said he expects to cross the finish line in July 2022.

“I’m just gonna keep walking and go as far as I can,” he said.

To donate, visit the Troutman Trek Facebook page. Shirts are also available.