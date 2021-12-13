$9,000 worth of firearms stolen from Bloomington gun store Sunday

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Police are still investigating a theft at a gun store from Sunday morning.

Police said 25 guns were stolen from Smileys Sports Shop near the Aldi on Ireland Grove Road. They said the guns stolen are valued at approximately $9,000 total.

Officers also said someone attempted to rob the Midwest Exchange pawnshop off of Empire Street an hour earlier.

There are currently no suspects or arrests, and the investigation is ongoing. Those with more information are encouraged to contact Bloomington Police at (309)-434-2548.