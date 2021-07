MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Part of McLean County is experiencing a 911 outage Friday.

According to McLean County 911 Center Supervisor Kristy Gilbert, service is disrupted in the Greenbriar area in Normal, which affects the apartments and businesses between Walmart and Menards.

Those who need emergency services should call 309-888-5030 for Normal and McLean County agencies or call 309-820-8888 for the Bloomington Dispatch Center.

This story will be updated when more information is available.