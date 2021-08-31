911 outage for some landline customers in Hudson

HUDSON Ill. (WMBD) — A 911 outage is affecting some residents of Hudson, Ill. Tuesday.

According to McLean County 911 Center Supervisor Kristy M. Gilbert, there is a 911 outage affecting landline customers near 200 N West Street in Hudson.

Gilbert said those in need of emergency services should call 309-888-5030 for Normal and McLean County agencies, or call 309-820-8888 for the Bloomington Dispatch Center.

Cell phone service is not affected by the outage.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.