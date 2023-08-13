DUNLAP Ill. (WMBD) — Hundreds of people came out to Hickory Grove Park in Dunlap Sunday afternoon for the Italia American Society 92nd Festa Picnic for the first time since 2019.

People gathered for live music, games, competitions, and some authentic Italian food.

All money raised from the event goes back into the society to help fund scholarships for students in the area.

Italian-American Society board member Rhonda Parker said the festivities are for everyone and you don’t have to be Italian to come out and enjoy.

“You don’t have to be Italian to be in our society, you don’t have to be Italian to come celebrate what that means for our country,” said Parker. “Just come on out and enjoy friends and family, just having a great time. Whatever your heritage is, just get out and celebrate it, celebrate with us as Italian Americans, we will welcome you with open arms.”

She said this is the first public event for the Italian-American Society since 2019. The next event at Hickory Grove Park will be the German-American Central Societies Oktober Fest in September.