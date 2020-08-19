93-year-old woman swears in as Tazewell County Election Judge

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A special swearing-in for a woman very interested in government.

Wednesday morning, 93-year-old Hettie Beers was sworn in as an election judge in Tazewell County.

She sent a letter to Tazewell County Clerk John Ackerman wanting to get involved. Her wish was granted, and now the assisted living facility she lives at, Morningside of Washington, will be the location she volunteers on election day.

“This is a surprise. I don’t usually do this every day,” Hettie Beers said. “I’m glad to be an election judge. It’s not exciting; I think it’s an important thing to do.

She said years ago she was an election judge in Peoria at the Bradley Fieldhouse. She added that electing people into government positions is vital so people can continue to have jobs.

“A long time ago, when I was living in Peoria, and my boys were little, I’ve always been interested in government. I said, ‘I think I can do that job.’ So I applied, and my precinct was at the Bradley Fieldhouse,” Beers said.

She laughed while saying the last certificate she received was when she passed a swimming test years ago. Tazewell County Clerk John Ackerman called the day a ‘bright spot’ and said it’s encouraging seeing what Beers is doing.

“It’s amazing to see an individual stand up and volunteer anytime. All my election judges, I thank them every election, because it is such a commitment of volunteer service. For an individual 93-years-old to step up and want to continue serving her community, we wanted to make sure we could facilitate that, a way to make it happen,” Ackerman said.

“I hope she serves as an example for others,” Ackerman said. “Living a life volunteering to your community, giving back to your community, strengthening your community,” Ackerman said.

Ackerman said he’s still looking for election judges if anyone else is interested.