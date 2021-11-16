94% of McLean County hospital beds in use

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department is reporting 33 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 23,994.

At this time, 437 individuals are isolated at home, and an additional 23,251 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

Currently, 23 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. McLean County hospitals are reporting 81% of ICU beds in use, 94% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals is 29.

There have been 283 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.

More than 588,600 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 4.1%.

The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 3.8% through Nov. 15.