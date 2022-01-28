95% of hospital beds full in McLean County

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department is reporting 381 new cases, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 46,238.

At this time, 2,584 individuals are isolated at home, and 43,297 positive cases have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

Currently, 24 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. McLean County hospitals are reporting 81% of ICU beds in use, 95% of total beds in use.

The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals is 36.

There have been 333 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.

More than 820,500 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 5.6%.