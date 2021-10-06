96% of McLean County ICU beds in use

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department is reporting 56 new cases of COVID-19 since yesterday, Oct. 5, and 303 cases since last Wednesday, Sept. 29, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 22,397.

At this time, 302 individuals are isolating at home, and an additional 21,804 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 511,300 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 4.4%.

The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 2.4% through Oct. 5.

Currently, 28 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. McLean County hospitals are reporting 96% of ICU beds in use, 94% of total beds in use.

The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals is 25.

There have been 263 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County. This includes one additional death reported: one male in his 80s not associated with long-term care.

Approximately 188,175 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in McLean County and 54.43% of the population are fully vaccinated. 55.65% of Illinois residents are fully vaccinated.