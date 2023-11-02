PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Coming up this Saturday and Sunday, you can grab some traditional Lebanese cuisine at the Itoo Banquet Hall on Farmington Rd.

The menu includes several traditional Lebanese food items, such as cabbage rolls, baked kibbeh, and pita bread. Desserts, including baklava and cookies, will be offered as well.

Saturday is online preorder only, and orders are due by the end of the day Friday. Orders can be picked up from 3-6 p.m. on Saturday. As for Sunday, there will be dine-in and carryout options from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will be buffet-style for those who wish to dine in.

Joe Couri, who is on the committee for the Itoo Society, said it makes for a great community event.

“We’ll have many people, probably over 150 people altogether, volunteering, working this week, preparing the food, and then working Saturday and Sunday,” he said.

The event started as a way for the society to raise funds and create friendships in the community, and it’s become an annual event.

Couri believes it’s a great way to showcase Peoria’s sizeable Lebanese population.

“There are some restaurants in town that have very good Lebanese cuisine and people like to go there, so they’ve had some experience eating it,” he said.

The event is open to the public and costs $19 per person.