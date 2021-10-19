97% of hospital beds in use at McLean County hospitals

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department is reporting 23 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 22,833.

At this time, 240 individuals are isolated at home, and an additional 22,308individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

Currently, 18 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. McLean County hospitals are reporting 88% of ICU beds in use, 97% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals is 24.

There have been 267 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.

More than 536,000 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 4.3%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 1.8% through Oct. 18.

Approximately 191,581 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in McLean County and 55.02% of the population are fully vaccinated. 56.33% of Illinois residents are fully vaccinated.